March for Our Lives anti-gun violence rallies: How and where to find one in your area

In the wake of the mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school last month, hundreds of rallies will take place Saturday to protest the scourge of gun violence in America and the maddening unwillingness of Congressional lawmakers to address the issue in a meaningful way. “ March for Our Lives ” was spearheaded by students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed on Valentine’s Day this year.

In addition to the flagship rally in Washington, D.C., organizers are expecting at least 840 rallies and other events across the country. We’ve rounded up info on some of the larger rallies below.

You can find the full list in this Google Map here, or just visit the website and search for an event in your area by city or zip code.

Washington, D.C. : This is the flagship event and will begin at noon. The rally will take place on Pennsylvania Avenue, between 3rd and 12th streets NW, in downtown D.C. Here’s a map of the route and some FAQs.

: This is the flagship event and will begin at noon. The rally will take place on Pennsylvania Avenue, between 3rd and 12th streets NW, in downtown D.C. Here’s a map of the route and some FAQs. New York City : The main New York City march, one of many in the metro area, begins at 10 a.m. at Central Park West and West 72nd Street in Manhattan. More info here.

: The main New York City march, one of many in the metro area, begins at 10 a.m. at Central Park West and West 72nd Street in Manhattan. More info here. Chicago : The official Chicago march begins at 11 a.m. local time at Union Park, 1501 West Randolph Street. There are at least 10 other marches and events planned for the Chicagoland area. More info here.

: The official Chicago march begins at 11 a.m. local time at Union Park, 1501 West Randolph Street. There are at least 10 other marches and events planned for the Chicagoland area. More info here. Los Angeles : The main L.A. march begins at 9 a.m. local time in Downtown Los Angeles, at 6th & Spring streets. There are also marches planned for Santa Monica, Orange County, South Bay, and Burbank. More info here.

: The main L.A. march begins at 9 a.m. local time in Downtown Los Angeles, at 6th & Spring streets. There are also marches planned for Santa Monica, Orange County, South Bay, and Burbank. More info here. Seattle : This march begins at 10 a.m. at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. More info here.

: This march begins at 10 a.m. at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. More info here. San Francisco : This march begins at 1 p.m. at 335 McAllister Street. Several marches and events are planned for the Bay Area, including events in Richmond, Oakland, Alameda, and San Leandro. More info here.

: This march begins at 1 p.m. at 335 McAllister Street. Several marches and events are planned for the Bay Area, including events in Richmond, Oakland, Alameda, and San Leandro. More info here. Miami: As the region closest to where the Parkland shooting took place, the Miami area will host a number of events. More info here.

