How To Motivate Yourself To Tackle Unpleasant Tasks

Ever find that you hit a wall productivity-wise when facing or dealing with a challenging task? It’s almost as though a signal in your brain goes off that alerts it to work as slowly and inefficiently as possible when, in fact, you really need the opposite to happen.

Like it or not, we all have our share of those pesky tasks we need to knock out. Here’s how some of my colleagues and I get through them.

Dangle A Carrot

I find that when I have challenging tasks to work on–or tasks that I’m reluctant to get to–I will procrastinate. Sometimes that will hurt my productivity, but other times it just means that I’m productive in other ways, getting a lot of other tasks done instead of the challenging one.

One way that I deal with this is to sometimes dangle a carrot in front of myself. I set a reward out for myself for when I accomplish the task. That can be motivating. For example, if I’ve been wanting to visit a particular store, I might tell myself that as soon as I get my tax records organized and ready for my tax preparer, I will go there. Rewards can be large or small–a bowl of ice cream or maybe an hour of jigsaw puzzling or a day trip out of town to see a museum or visit a friend. (Ideally, the size of the reward will be tied to the size of the challenging task.)

One way to find a reward to tempt yourself with is to simply notice what pleasant thing you’re currently looking forward to or are even about to do– play a video game, listen to music, watch a movie–and to tell yourself that you cannot do it until you get your task done. If it’s a big task, you might set up a series of rewards to be earned as you make progress on the task.

Selena Maranjian