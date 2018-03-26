How To Build Long-Term Business Relationships One Coffee At A Time

Whether you’re a solopreneur who’s self-employed or work for a big agency or consulting firm, relationships are your lifeblood. If you can’t build solid relationships based on mutual trust and transparency, kiss goodbye to any prospect of working with long-term business partners. No one wants a revolving door of one-off clients who don’t leave happy enough to come back for more. Here’s how I’ve learned to develop those crucial long-term ties by starting small and sticking with it.

Create A Shared Ritual

Typical business-to-business relationships, even those big between agencies and their clients, demand human interaction. But that doesn’t mean formal pitch meetings and endless conference calls. Those are important for hammering out deals but for relationship-building. Instead, I like to take my clients out for coffee.

In 2014, Harvard Business Review reported on a study that asked participants to tap in time to music alongside a partner they did not know. Those who tapped to the same song and rhythm were nearly three times as likely to rush to the aid of their tapping partner when that person was in trouble, versus those who tapped to a different rhythm. It makes sense intuitively: trust can only exist between people who are otherwise strangers when they build some form of common ground. It’s hardly the most original idea in the world, but sharing a warm cup of coffee is my version of the musical game. It creates a similarly shared experience that lets us get into the same rhythm.

So early on in our business dealings, I make sure to extend an invite for coffee. The worst thing that can happen is they turn me down. The best thing–which usually happens–is that we strike up a good, casual conversation about how we’ll work together, what drives us, and how we’ll ensure mutual success.

Agree To Your Commitments Early And Often

Everything that follows from this point forward can be boiled down to a really simple formula:

communication + performance = long-term trust

A good client service provider–in any industry–sets expectations, achieves alignment between their own team and the client’s, and then executes against those agreed-to specifications.