Stephen Colbert Hits the Gym With Ruth Bader Ginsburg Because Why Not

Who: Stephen Colbert and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Why we care: As we mentioned recently, when a trailer dropped for the forthcoming documentary, RBG, early into the Trump administration, a reporter asked Justice Ginsburg who she considered the most important person in her life.

“My personal trainer,” she responded. Because this is the person helping to keep the 85-year old Justice in fighting form long enough to prevent the current administration from reshuffling the Supreme Court. Now that news of her workout regimen is common knowledge, Stephen Colbert decided to catch up with Justice Ginsburg at the gym. Why does he do this? Why not? It’s a delightful segment during which Colbert asks his host to adjudicate the famous question of whether a hot dog is a sandwich, and later struggles to keep up with her determined iron-pumping.

Catch RBG in theaters on May 4.

JB