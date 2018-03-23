Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads at event next week

That’s according to a report from Bloomberg, which says the education-focused event at Lane Technical College Prep High School in Chicago will show off a low-cost iPad aimed at the education market. It’s not known what features the new low-cost iPad will sport, but it’s unlikely to offer those found in the current iPad Pro, with its advanced screens and support for the Apple Pencil. The new low-cost iPad will also likely not feature Face ID, as that biometric security feature is reportedly reserved for new high-end iPads that will ship later this year. Besides the new low-cost iPad, Bloomberg says Apple’s education event, scheduled for Tuesday, will also showcase new software for the classroom.MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens