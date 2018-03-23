Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads at event next week

That’s according to a report from Bloomberg, which says the education-focused event at Lane Technical College Prep High School in Chicago will show off a low-cost iPad aimed at the education market. It’s not known what features the new low-cost iPad will sport, but it’s unlikely to offer those found in the current iPad Pro, with its advanced screens and support for the Apple Pencil. The new low-cost iPad will also likely not feature Face ID, as that biometric security feature is reportedly reserved for new high-end iPads that will ship later this year. Besides the new low-cost iPad, Bloomberg says Apple’s education event, scheduled for Tuesday, will also showcase new software for the classroom.MG