Apple’s and Google’s CEOs are heading to China amid burgeoning trade war

Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and other tech CEOs including IBM’s Ginny Rometty, and Qualcomm’s Steven Mollenkopf are headed to China this weekend to attend the China Development Forum, which Cook will co-chair, reports 9to5Mac. The delegation of tech giants comes at the beginning of a U.S.-China trade war after President Trump slapped China with tariffs on $60 billion in imports. Though the U.S. tech leaders were scheduled to make appearances at the China Development Forum, which runs until Sunday, well in advance of any rumblings of trade wars, you can bet they’ll be wondering how China will retaliate against U.S. companies due to the U.S.-imposed tariffs. Analysts tell Bloomberg that Apple could be particularly vulnerable to a trade war as China is Apple’s third-largest market by sales and the country offers strong growth potential for the iPhone giant.MG
