The Gawker/Peter Thiel legal battle is being turned into two movies

Two production companies are turning the lawsuit, which saw billionaire venture capitalist Thiel financially back Hulk Hogan in a suit against the former online media giant Gawker, into films, reports Engadget . The first, titled Gawker v. Thiel, will be helmed by Modern Family director Jason Winer and will focus on the behind-the-scenes of the trial.

The second will be based on the book Conspiracy: Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan, Gawker and the Anatomy of Intrigue by Ryan Holiday and will be produced by David A. Neuman, the former president of Walt Disney TV. Neuman told Variety that “Conspiracy clearly has the big, compelling story and character elements to make an Oscar-contending film, in the vein of Social Network or The Big Short,” though noted it could either be a film or a miniseries. The two films follow a Netflix documentary last year that explored the case from the perspective of the effects of money on journalism.MG