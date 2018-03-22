Trump’s new security advisor John Bolton also relied on Cambridge Analytica

John R. Bolton, the hard-line former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations who President Trump has tapped to be his national security advisor, shares a couple of controversial connections with his new boss.

In 2014, Bolton’s super PAC became one of the first groups to hire Cambridge Analytica to work on Republican elections, and since then has paid the embattled data company more than $1.1 million for “research” and “survey research,” according to campaign filings.

The controversial firm—at the center of a growing scandal over a mountain of harvested Facebook data and boasts of playing dirty tricks in elections around the world—counts right-wing mega donor Robert Mercer as its main backer and received $5.6 million from the Trump campaign in 2016. Mercer, who was also Trump’s largest patron, has donated $5 million to Bolton’s super PAC.

As Carrie Levine at The Center for Public Integrity noted, citing campaign finance filings,

So far during the 2018 election season, Bolton has announced his super PAC will spend $1 million boosting Republican Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson in Wisconsin. Nicholson is challenging incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat. Bolton’s super PAC spent roughly $2.5 million during the 2016 election cycle to support the bids of Republican U.S. Senate candidates, according to Federal Election Commission filings. The press release announcing support for Nicholson said that “Ambassador Bolton looks to increase those contributions for the 2018 midterm elections.”

Bolton’s Super PAC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bolton also isn’t the only Trump official with ties to the Mercers. Aside from Jared Kushner, who helped oversee some of Cambridge Analytica’s work on the 2016 digital campaign, the list of Mercer ties includes, the Center notes, counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short, and Nick Ayers, the vice president’s chief of staff.

And, former Trump advisor Steve Bannon—an ex-beneficiary of Mercer’s largesse—was a vice president, board member, and investor at Cambridge Analytica until he became chief executive of the Trump campaign in the summer of 2016.