Startup Funding And Bulletproof Vest For Kids: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

It’s a bit tough to figure out just what the German corporation Metro AG actually does, considering it has its hand in everything from food retail and distribution, to real estate and logistics. What isn’t hard to understand is its “Own Business Girls” campaign initiative. In a recent study, the company found that 45% of women dream of starting their own business, but only 12% think it’s actually possible, with 50% citing a lack of financial support. So to mark International Women’s Day (March 8), the company pledged to give every girl born on March 8 in the city of Dusseldorf startup funding worth 2,000 euros, to be invested in a fixed-term deposit with an annual 2% interest rate, and accessible when they turn 18. Onward!

Metro AG “Own Business Girls”

What: A German campaign for International Women’s Day that gives newborn girls a start in their entrepreneurial goals.

Who: Metro AG, Serviceplan Campaign Hamburg

Why we care: To put it plainly, this is one campaign that puts some money where its mouth is on an important issue.

Handicap International “#BodyCantWait”

What: A campaign to raise awareness for the need for affordable prosthetic limbs–particularly in developing countries–decided to outfit some of the most famous amputees in the world.

Who: Handicap International, The Herezie Group

Why we care: There are millions people around the world in need of artificial limbs, and Handicap International develops prosthetics using 3D printing to accelerate access for thousands of war victims stuck in dangerous or inaccessible zones. This campaign cleverly takes something incredibly recognizable–the statues and artwork around Paris–and uses it to shine a spotlight on a lesser known issue.