Taco Bell’s hot sauce chips are the spicy Doritos doppelgangers I never knew I needed

Taco Bell is coming out with tortilla chips . But these aren’t just any old tortilla chips: The fast-food chain will infuse these chips with the flavoring—and packaging—of its hot sauce packets (of Halloween costume fame) .

Now I’m an avid consumer of Taco Bell hot sauce. I once considered purchasing Taco Bell hot sauce on Amazon, but demurred because: How could that possibly be as satisfying as hoarding it by the packet? However, I admit I’d never thought about the prospect of Taco Bell hot sauce-flavored chips, though now that they exist, I can’t imagine why.

The chips, which already have Food & Wine‘s stamp of approval, come in three flavors, two of which are modeled after Taco Bell’s Mild and Fire hot sauces. (Notably excluded: Chips inspired by the Hot and Diablo sauces, the latter of which is unquestionably Taco Bell’s hottest and most delectable sauce.) Taco Bell will only sell the chips in grocery and convenience stores, which means they’ll be sold alongside Doritos (whose parent company Frito-Lay is a subsidiary of PepsiCo, which owned Taco Bell from 1978-1997).

If these chips are well-received, it’s possible Taco Bell might eventually swap out its Doritos Locos Taco shell, which shepherded financial success for the company, for a Taco Bell version.

Good on you, Taco Bell. Now give me some Diablo chips.