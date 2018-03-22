While Facebook crashes and burns, Instagram finally answers a common user complaint

Instagram would probably like you to forget that its parent company is in the midst of a massive data privacy scandal . How does it do that? Well, it’s finally fixing one of the most common quibbles people have about the platform.

Have you ever had your Instagram feed automatically refreshed, leaving you unable to find that gram you just saw a few seconds ago? Now Instagram is testing a “New Posts” button that lets users choose when they want to refresh. This is definitely a welcome addition. Personally, I hope the next move is a return to chronological timelines, but I’m not holding my breath.

Will this new change make us forget all the current Facebook craziness? Probably not. But happy scrolling on your Instagram.CGW