Dwayne Johnson Sweats Out His Origin Story In New Under Armour Ad

What: New ad by Dwayne Johnson for the “Chase Greatness” collection of his ongoing Project Rock collaboration with Under Armour.

Who: Under Armour, Seven Bucks Creative

Why we care: It’s basically a TLDR origin story for The Rock crossed with a lifestyle motivation video. At this point, Johnson can sing, act, and pump iron with the best of them. His expanding training gear line–from T-shirts and bags to shoes and more–has been a popular seller for Under Armour since it launched in 2016. In this campaign, created by Johnson’s own Seven Buck Creative (launched last year and named for the $7 he had to his name), we get a whiff of the style and story that may go into much heavier ad rotation leading up to 2020. You’re welcome.