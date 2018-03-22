“Deadpool 2” Trailer Overflows With Blood And Self-Referential Jokes

Who: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz, and director David Leitch (Atomic Blonde).

Why we care: The first Deadpool movie defied most people’s expectations. A passion project for failed Green Lantern star Ryan Reynolds, 2016’s Deadpool threw out the superhero rulebook by packing in excessive R-rated violence and meta-humor so self-referential it stops just short of having the top and bottom of the frame come together to wink at the audience. The movie went on to smash box office records, making over a quarter-billion dollars worldwide in just its opening weekend. (It ended up topping out at $783 million.) The stage is now set for a sequel that comes out swinging with somehow even more swagger, unencumbered by the baggage of establishing an origin story or fears of taking a box office bath. In the first official trailer–a teaser dropped back in February–we catch up with Reynolds’s scarred-up, seemingly indestructible antihero as he faces off with Josh Brolin’s bionic-eyed, seemingly indestructible antihero Cable. As the trailer makes clear, Deadpool 2 will also serve as a launchpad for the eventual X-Force movie, which is definitely happening. Catch Deadpool 2 in theaters on May 18.