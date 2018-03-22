This Buddy Comedy With Mila Kunis & Kate McKinnon Is What The World Needs Now

Who: Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, and writer/director Susanna Fogel.

Why we care: Never underestimate the strength of good chemistry. It can (and often does) make or break a movie. When Maya Rudolph and Tiffany Haddish presented at the Oscars earlier this month and stole the entire show, casting agents everywhere sensed a seismic disturbance in the atmosphere. Although we know of no Haddish/Rudolph buddy cop movie in the hopper just yet, another well-balanced duo of funny women is due out later this year. Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon star in The Spy Who Dumped Me, a fish-out-of-water buddy action movie whose trailer just dropped online. In it, Audrey (Kunis) discovers the hard way that her ex (Justin Theroux) is actually a spy. Suddenly, she and her best friend Morgan (McKinnon) are thrust into all manner of incompetent intrigue. Sure, it shares some tonal similarities with Melissa McCarthy’s Spy from 2015, but the number of nearly identical bro-y spy movies over the years proves the similarities don’t matter in the slightest. Look for The Spy Who Dumped Me in theaters on August 3.