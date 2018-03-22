Amazon has patented a drone that understands your angry gesticulations

Yes, in the future you may be able to shoo away annoying delivery drones. Amazon has been granted a patent for a drone that understands bystanders’ arm and other body movements, reports GeekWire. The patent describes a number of gestures the drone could recognize. Waving your arms in a shooing manner would alert the drone to stop flying in your direction while waving your hands in a guiding motion toward your body would let the drone know you’re inviting it in for a landing. The patent also says the drone can recognize audible cues, such as shouts, so if all else fails you can just yell “Stop hovering over my lawn!” like a crazed madman to get the drone to bugger off.