YouTube is now the iPhone’s top grossing app in the U.S.

This is the first time the free YouTube app has earned the honor, previously only coming in as high as third place. As TechCrunch reports, the YouTube app has been climbing the App Store’s top grossing charts since the video giant launched subscription service YouTube Red in 2015. YouTube Red costs $9.99 a month and allows subscribers to watch YouTube content ad-free as well as offers users exclusive videos and music. YouTube’s No. 1 spot was first noticed by data app analytics site Sensor Tower, which reported that the YouTube iOS app grossed around $14 million in February 2018–a 133% year-over-year increase.MG