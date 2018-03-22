Best Buy severs ties with Huawei over security concerns

The U.S. electronics retailer giant has cut ties with China’s Huawei Technologies citing increased scrutiny of Chinese tech firms by the U.S. government, reports Reuters. A source told Reuters that Best Buy will stop selling Huawei devices over the next several weeks. The move follows both Verizon and AT&T scrapping their plans to sell Huawei devices after some in Congress lobbied against the idea. A Best Buy spokesperson would not comment on the specifics of the report, only saying, “We make decisions to change what we sell for a variety of reasons.”MG
