Uber says it’s not testing unmanned flying taxis in Kenya

The company stepped up to deny the reports in Kenyan newspaper Business Daily that it was preparing to introduce autonomous flying taxis in the nation for testing purposes, reports Bloomberg. The Business Daily, citing Kenya Civil Aviation Authority director-general Gilbert Kibe, reported that Uber has sought government approval to test drones that could carry as many as four passengers and wanted to introduce the service by 2020. After the report broke, an Uber spokesperson told Bloomberg, “We have no plans to introduce drones.” Although Kibe confirmed in the report that Uber had in the past asked if it was something the government would consider, but “it was not a formal conversation.”MG
