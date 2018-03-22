Chinese drone maker DJI is looking to raise $500 million

The company is looking to raise the half-billion dollars before a rumored IPO in 2019, reports Reuters. If DJI can raise the funds, it would value the company at around $15 billion–almost double its valuation just three years ago. The funds would be used by DJI to expand into drone technology in the construction, agriculture, and energy sectors. DJI is currently the world’s largest drone maker by revenue and owns 70% of the global consumer and commercial drone market.MG