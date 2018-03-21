Mark Zuckerberg says he’s “happy” to testify before Congress

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg told CNN tonight that he’d be “happy” to testify before Congress regarding the scandal over Trump-connected data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica obtaining personal info on up to 50 million Facebook users. “The short answer is I’m happy to if it’s the right thing to do,” Zuckerberg. “What we try to do is send the person at Facebook who will have the most knowledge. If that’s me, then I am happy to go.”

He also apologized right out the gate in the interview, saying “This was a major breach of trust and I’m really sorry this happened.” He outlined several steps that the social network will do in the coming months to address the problem, including ensuring that developers don’t get access to such data and investigating every app that obtained such info “from before we locked down our platform” in 2015.MB