The World’s First Face Gym Wants To Make Your Head Sweat

When we work out, it’s all about the abs, glutes, and biceps. But a new gym is targeting an often-ignored set of muscles: the ones behind your smile. Called (what else?) FaceGym , it melds beauty, spa, and, well, face-muscle fitness.

“The muscles on your body and the muscles in your face are exactly the same—you have the same physiology,” explains founder Inge Theron. “So why wouldn’t you work out those 40 muscles in the face?”

Thereon is opening a 2,000-square-foot flagship space at 0 Bond Street in New York City’s NoHo neighborhood this September. Much like a regular gym, members go through a 30- or 45-minute communal class that mimics a fitness session: a warmup, a detailed routine, followed by a cool-down. Trainers knead, massage, and contort the face to best sculpt and tone facial muscles, much like a non-invasive DIY face-lift. Classes start at $70.

While there are relaxing elements reminiscent of a spa experience, “at the end, your muscles hurt just as much as if you’d been to the gym,” reports Theron. “There are absolutely moments that are very, very vigorous . . . We call it ‘sweet pain.'”

Advanced members can opt for laser sculpting and more aggressive muscle manipulation. These sessions involve an electric muscle stimulator that help one, as Theron explains, do “sit-ups for your facial muscles.” She affectionately calls them “cheek burpies.”

Theron, a U.K. beauty journalist, established FaceGym in London two years ago after searching for a non-surgical answer to sagging, lackluster skin. She saw Botox and fillers “becoming the norm,” often with bad or very apparent results. The beauty industry, as she saw it, was filled with fake promises, unnecessary pain, and too much recovery time.

“I wanted to reinvent the beauty business,” reflects Theron. “And I wanted to create something that went back to basics.”