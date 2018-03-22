3 Morning Routine Tweaks To Get You Out The Door And To Work On Time

Your alarm goes off. You hit snooze and then snooze again. Before you know it, you’re rushing to get out the door so you’re not late for the train or stuck in crazy traffic.

If this sounds like you, every morning can seem like a toss-up between sleep and being late to work. But you don’t necessarily have to choose. As a time-management coach, I’ve learned a thing or two about simplifying your morning routine so you can head out the door without stress and get to work on time, every time. Here are three of them.

1. Pack Everything The Night Before

Many trivial and routine activities can seem incredibly stressful when you’re under a time crunch, i.e., getting ready for work in the morning. Luckily, you can avoid feeling like this by doing what I call a “departure prep.”

Activities like packing your lunch, ironing your outfit, prepping your gym bag, and getting your kid’s backpack ready for school are all things you can plan to do the night before. If that sounds like a recipe for never getting to bed on time, try dedicating one day each week to lunch prep, another one to ironing your outfits, and so on–this way those chores don’t all get jammed into a single weeknight or end up staring at you every single morning for the rest of the week.

However you plan to tackle your departure-prep to-do list, getting these items checked off beforehand means there’s less to do in the morning and a lower likelihood of time-consuming delays.

2. Eliminate Or Limit Technology Time

If you find that you’re running late most mornings, your phone may be to blame. It’s easy to get wrapped up in reading articles or emails, and before you know it 30 minutes have whizzed by. So try to avoid looking at your phone until you’re completely ready to go–or just impose a consistent limit on the time you can spend on it. For example, set a vibrating alarm to go off when you need to get out the door.