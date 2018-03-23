How To Write A Job Posting People Actually Want To Apply To

Most job descriptions suck. And the reason they suck is, in a sense, archaeological: Job postings tend to be compliance-driven retreads from the last time that position was filled, and the time before that, and the time before that. As a result, many of them are text-dense fossils of the same language an employer used to advertise an opening back when candidates still faxed in their resumes. They do little to inform or compel the best job seekers to apply.

The good news is that bringing your job posting into the modern era isn’t that hard. When candidates have grown used to low expectations, it’s easy to stand out. Here’s how.

Write In The Second Person

Most job descriptions merely outline the employer’s needs. They’re written from the corporation’s point of view and rarely address the person they should be written for: “you.” This job posting, for a project manager role, speaks of “Your Track Record” and “Your Style”; it includes lines like, “You are open-minded and enjoy working in a large international team.” That’s the way to go: Write directly to the individual you want to apply. Use the second-person singular “you” and “your” instead of the plural “we” and “our,” which can sound vague. This helps someone see themselves in the role from the moment they start reading the job description.

“Some of the role being advertised will be similar to other roles at other companies,” points out Matt Buckland, Workable’s VP of customer advocacy and a technical recruiting veteran. “It’s a rare candidate that wants to be a cog in the machine, but I still see companies loudly proclaiming they are hiring ‘1,000 software developers this year!’ The intended message is clearly designed to be one of security, though it’s hard to escape from a different ‘come and be one of a crowd’ vibe.” Instead, Buckland says job descriptions need to “differentiate at a personal level.”

The Muse cofounder and CEO Kathryn Minshew agrees. Job seekers “aren’t just looking at job postings to see if their skill set is a good match for the listed requirements,” she explains. “They’re looking for insight into a company’s culture and character, as well as for clues that indicate alignment with their own personal career values.” As Buckland sees it, “A good job advert spurs the correct audience into action and acts as a self-selection point for those who are not right.”

Write For Mobile

In 2015 Pew researchers found that 53% of 18- to 29-year-olds used their smartphones in some form or another while job searching, and it’s a likely bet that proportion is only increasing. Yet most job descriptions are still written for web browsers. Even well-written copy that’s easy to digest on a laptop or computer screen can get dense on a smartphone.

Use tools like Job Grader to give your listings a quick audit for length, buzzwords, and gender balance. Then trim them down to a manageable length for mobile consumption. Make sure you include some white space and formatting that’s easy to read without making candidates scroll endlessly.