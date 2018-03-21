“Action Point”: A “Jackass” Movie Set At The Notorious Action Park

Who: Jackass alumni Johnny Knoxville and Chris Pontius.

Why we care: Most theme parks strive to create the illusion of danger, but at New Jersey theme park Action Park, the danger was real. (There were 10 fractures and 45 head injuries in the summer of 1985 on one ride alone.) It’s the perfect setting for a new movie from the guy who first got on TV by shocking himself with a taser. In the tradition of Bad Grandpa, Johnny Knoxville’s forthcoming film, Action Point, finds a fictional context to wrap around Jackass-y stunts. Knoxville plays the owner of a theme park who tries to boost attendance by making the rides more dangerous. This premise ensures plenty of neck-snapping stunt-options–and the attendance of every single person who grew up in New Jersey in the ’80s, amid Action Park’s original reign of terror.

Watch the first trailer below.