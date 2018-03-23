These AI Tools Want To Make Sure You Have Friends At Work

Loneliness can take a big toll on your health. Former surgeon general Vivek Murthy says that loneliness and weak social connections can put you at risk for heart disease, dementia, depression, and anxiety. It can also cut your life expectancy by the equivalent of smoking 15 cigarettes a day and more than obesity.

advertisement

This epidemic, says Murthy, has roots in a culture that often has people moving far from friends and families for jobs, or working remotely. But even those who work in traditional offices are often isolated behind computer screens. The irony is that we spend much of our waking hours with coworkers, yet we often don’t really relate to them at all. At work, Murthy notes, loneliness is responsible for reducing task performance, limiting creativity, and impairing reasoning and decision making. Research from California State University and the Wharton School of Business bears this out. “An employee’s work loneliness triggers emotional withdrawal from their organization. The results also show that coworkers can recognize this loneliness and see it hindering team member effectiveness.” Related: Why Having Friends At Work Is So Important “For our health and our work, it is imperative that we address the loneliness epidemic quickly,” Murthy argues. Now there are software tools that use AI to do what we, as human workers, can’t seem to manage on our own. Limeade’s Inclusion+ and ZeroIN HR Solutions Happy and Inclusion (HI Index) operate on the principle that an inclusive organization can counteract the ill effects of social isolation workers would face whether they are telecommuting or sitting in a cubicle farm. Happiness And Inclusion By Algorithm The Inclusion+ uses an algorithm to measure workplace inclusion through an algorithm that scores results of anonymized employee feedback surveys. The statements employees are asked to rate range from, “I feel comfortable voicing my opinions with my coworkers,” to “I have access to a mentor or sponsor who helps me navigate my organization,” and “I feel like a variety of backgrounds are represented inside my organization.” Limeade CEO Henry Albrecht says that an overall inclusion score gives managers and executives a high-level summary of how included employees feel. The algorithm also generates automated action plans for individuals, managers, and leaders.

advertisement

Albrecht notes that while these plans are based on users’ survey responses, they are also tailored to the culture and business goals of each company. For example, a recommendation may support redesigning office space to offer more common areas, or to encourage the formation of employee resource groups. “This is a huge value for large companies with many offices because they’re able to scale their workplace inclusion efforts,” he points out. ZeroIn’s Happy and Inclusion (HI Index) also takes the temperature of the workforce through anonymous sentiment surveys, according to founder William T. Lewis, PhD. This tool is more of a pulse measurement that comes with a subscription-based application with a tiered structure based on the number of employees in the organization. Related: Why Your Boss Should Care About How Many Friends You Have At Work The advantage of these cloud-based AI solutions is a cost-saving measure, says Lewis, especially for small or mid-size businesses that may not have the resources to hire someone onsite to conduct the analysis. Albrecht notes that Inclusion+ is an add-on to Limeade’s engagement platform that costs about the same as a Subway lunch for two people, once a year, or “Ten times less than one #MeToo lawsuit or 10 key employees leaving for the wrong reasons.” Companies spend so much money on filling diversity quotas, Albrecht adds, but often fail to build a culture that authentically embraces community and belonging. Only The First Step Lewis does say that as an employee engagement tool, it should be just one of several feedback processes in the employee/manager/leadership relationship. But he says employers have to lay the groundwork to get their staff members to respond honestly and without fear of retaliation. “Employers have to establish an open, transparent, and a continuous improvement work culture that fosters honest feedback,” he contends. Once employees provide their feedback, he says, it’s important that leadership act, otherwise employees won’t take management or the survey seriously.

advertisement