10 Ways To Use AI To Make Everyday Tasks A Little Easier

What’s the likelihood that your email will receive a reply? This add-on will tell you, based on subject header, reading level, and length. It also helps schedule follow-up reminders.

Bonus features: Fifteen dollars a month adds further analysis, such as evaluating an email’s politeness and positivity before you hit send.

2. Focus Your Mind, Brain.fm

This desktop and mobile music app creates ambient sound to help users concentrate on a task, meditate, or sleep. Brain.fm modulates the rhythm and frequency of the AI-generated music based on cognitive research. Five free sessions.

Bonus features: Unlock unlimited and offline use for $6.95 a month or $49.99 a year.

3. Create Killer Presentations, Beautiful.AI

Users can overcome PowerPoint anxiety–and avoid slide-deck hell–with this free app, which offers more than 50 templates, including comparison charts. It also observes the rules of good design and adjusts slides as you add content.

Bonus features: Beautiful.AI offers a stock-image gallery that isn’t embarrassing.

4. Track Time, Timely

It’s hard to bill hours manually and gauge how long it takes to complete a project. Timely follows the docs and apps you or your team work on and then presents its assessments for approval.