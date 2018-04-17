The Sneaker Resale Market’s Biggest Players

1. StockX, Founded in Detroit in 2016
Users: 5 million a month
Social networks: 398,000 followers
The gist: Buyers place bids and sellers submit asks for sneakers and other lifestyle goods On StockX, from Supreme hoodies to Louis Vuitton monogram bags. When they match, a transaction occurs automatically.
The bottom line: Thanks to A-list investors like Eminem, Mark Wahlberg, Scooter Braun, and AOL’s Tim Armstrong, StockX has raised $7.5 million. It tops out at $1 million in sales daily, and projects more than $500 million in gross merchandise volume for 2018.
2. GOAT, Founded in Culver City, California in 2015
Users: 7 million to date
Social networks: 965,000 followers
The gist: GOAT (short for Greatest of All Time) sells only sneakers–more than 400,000 of them, including the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Beluga 2.0 and the Pharrell x Chanel x Adidas NMD Trail Human Race, which sold for $20,000.
The bottom line: GOAT has raised $97.6 million in three years from high-profile investors that include former Twitter COO Adam Bain and Casey Wasserman. It recently acquired Flight Club, a sneaker consignment site with retail outposts in L.A. and New York.
3. Stadium Goods, Founded in New York in 2015
Users: 15 million to date
Social networks: 708,200 followers
The gist: Though 80% of Stadium Goods’s merchandise is sneakers, the most expensive item ever sold on the platform was a Supreme x Rolex Submariner watch for $50,000. A quarter of its stock is geared toward women.
The bottom line: Kirsten Green’s Forerunner Ventures has invested, and LVMH Luxury Ventures recently took an undisclosed stake. New partnerships with Alibaba’s Tmall and Nordstrom signal the platform’s global and affluent expansion.FC