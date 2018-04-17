The Sneaker Resale Market’s Biggest Players

Social networks: 398,000 followers

The gist: Buyers place bids and sellers submit asks for sneakers and other lifestyle goods On StockX, from Supreme hoodies to Louis Vuitton monogram bags. When they match, a transaction occurs automatically.

The bottom line: Thanks to A-list investors like Eminem, Mark Wahlberg, Scooter Braun, and AOL’s Tim Armstrong, StockX has raised $7.5 million. It tops out at $1 million in sales daily, and projects more than $500 million in gross merchandise volume for 2018.

2. GOAT, Founded in Culver City, California in 2015

Users: 7 million to date

Social networks: 965,000 followers

The gist: GOAT (short for Greatest of All Time) sells only sneakers–more than 400,000 of them, including the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Beluga 2.0 and the Pharrell x Chanel x Adidas NMD Trail Human Race, which sold for $20,000.