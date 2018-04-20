Here’s What Execs From Lush Cosmetics And Red Robin Bought Recently

In each issue of Fast Company, we hear from executives from interesting, exciting businesses about the tech, books, apps, and more they’re loving lately. Here are our May issue picks.
1. Leff Amsterdam Tube Audio
$119, leffamsterdam.com
“This portable speaker sounds great, but what won me over is its functional beauty. It’s a small, Bluetooth-enabled copper cylinder that gets extra credit for announcing, ‘Your device is connected,’ in a heavy Dutch accent. Cracks me up every time.” —Bruce Vaughn, CEO, Dreamscape Immersive
2. Bond Handwritten Notes
From $3.50, bond.co
“My handwriting is atrocious. I never have stamps. But I love to send ‘real’ notes. Thanks to Bond, I can type my note yet know the person on the other end will receive a handwritten message. My mom would be so proud.” —Denny Marie Post, CEO, Red Robin
3. Abeego Beeswax Wraps
From $15, abeego.com
“Abeego’s beeswax wraps, made in Victoria, British Columbia, are an all-natural, reusable alternative to plastic wrap that keep food fresh while helping achieve your zero-waste goals.” —Brandi Halls, director of brand communications, Lush Cosmetics
4. Firestone & Robertson TX Whiskey
$40 for 750 mL, frdistilling.com
“Fort Worth, Texas-based distillery Firestone & Robertson’s blended whiskey tastes of honey butter and banana. Plus, the bottle caps are handmade from local repurposed leather.” —Bruce Schultz, CEO, Boardroom Salon for Men
5. The Shhhowercap
$43, shhhowercap.com
“This waterproof, antibacterial, and noise-reducing take on the shower cap totally works, but I really love it because, seriously, who was creative enough to reinvent the shower cap?” —Gina Bianchini, CEO, Mighty Networks
6. Socks By Stance
$18 for pair pictured, stance.com
“These socks are comfortable, but the designs are unparalleled. My favorite pair has a replica of A Tribe Called Quest’s iconic Midnight Marauders album cover.” —Loren Hammonds, Programmer, film and immersive, Tribeca Film Festival
7. Methodology Food Delivery
From $12 per meal, gomethodology.com
“I honestly don’t know how I would survive without Methodology. As a CEO, I have no time to cook, but I love healthy, home-cooked food. Methodology delivers delicious, chef-made, nutritious meals based on my dietary needs and portions every week. I’ve seen a pivotal change in my health, time, and energy.” —Christine Moseley, founder and CEO, Full Harvest
8. Stephen Kenn Canvas Chair
$2,400, stephenkenn.com
“Los Angeles designer Stephen Kenn’s Inheritance Collection uses vintage military tent canvases for upholstery and military-style belts to support the steel frames. Every home should have a sleek and rugged piece that wears with time.” —Sara Panton, cofounder and CEO, Vitruvi
9. Whoop Wrist Monitor
$500, whoop.com
“I use Whoop to track exercise and sleep as well as recovery from stress and strain. It’s also one of the few wearables approved for use by the MLB.” —Charles Passler, nutritionist and founder, Pure Change
10. Biologique Recherche p50W 1970
$95 for 8.5 oz, biologique-recherche.com
“This lotion smells like the sidewalk under a pigeon-populated bridge after a rainstorm. It burns and stinks, but it also makes my skin clear and bright.” —Sarah Sanneh, co-owner, Pies ‘n’ Thighs