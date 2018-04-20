Here’s What Execs From Lush Cosmetics And Red Robin Bought Recently

In each issue of Fast Company, we hear from executives from interesting, exciting businesses about the tech, books, apps, and more they’re loving lately. Here are our May issue picks.

1. Leff Amsterdam Tube Audio

$119, leffamsterdam.com

“This portable speaker sounds great, but what won me over is its functional beauty. It’s a small, Bluetooth-enabled copper cylinder that gets extra credit for announcing, ‘Your device is connected,’ in a heavy Dutch accent. Cracks me up every time.” —Bruce Vaughn, CEO, Dreamscape Immersive

2. Bond Handwritten Notes

From $3.50, bond.co

“My handwriting is atrocious. I never have stamps. But I love to send ‘real’ notes. Thanks to Bond, I can type my note yet know the person on the other end will receive a handwritten message. My mom would be so proud.” —Denny Marie Post, CEO, Red Robin

From $15, abeego.com

“Abeego’s beeswax wraps, made in Victoria, British Columbia, are an all-natural, reusable alternative to plastic wrap that keep food fresh while helping achieve your zero-waste goals.” —Brandi Halls, director of brand communications, Lush Cosmetics