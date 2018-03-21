These Bulletproof Vests For Kids Are Perfect For The Next School Shooting

What: To help mark this weekend’s March For Our Lives in Washington, DC, this fake e-commerce site called Bulletproof Junior launched to raise awareness and lobby politicians to take action on gun control and safety legislation.

Who: Advertising creatives from 180LA, Huge NY, MullenLowe LA, Digitas, Y&R New York

Why we care: Considering how common school shootings have become, it may not surprise you that someone besides the gun industry has spotted a business opportunity. Introducing: Bulletproof Junior, a line of bulletproof vests to protect your little ones against the next inevitable school shooting! The toddler version plays nursery rhymes to soothe a child’s pounding heart rate, the pre-teen vest is blade resistant and glows in the dark, while teen version features integrated Bluetooth speakers.

Thankfully, this is as fake as so many of the thoughts and prayers issued from Washington, D.C. Once you hit the buy button, a message pops up with the reveal. You can enter your ZIP code to automatically aim a tweet at your local U.S. senator, sign up to vote, donate blood through the American Red Cross, or donate to March for Our Lives.