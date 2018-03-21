You can now rent President Trump’s mansion in St. Martin on Airbnb

Trump’s $17-million palm-tree-studded mansion in Saint Martin is available on Airbnb for $11,418 a night. (And if you’re thinking of staying there on Christmas or New Year’s Eve, the price almost doubles–to $21,600 a night).

The estate, known as the Chateau des Palmiers, can fit up to 16 guests into its luxurious 9 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. The master suite is replete with a Jacuzzi tub as well as not one but two private balconies. The listing also includes a “huge” (read: yuuuge) heated pool, fitness center, tennis court, billiards, and dining room.

While the villa does have air conditioning, internet, an outdoor sound system, security staff, and a onsite chef, it doesn’t seem to have carbon monoxide or smoke detectors–you’ll have to bring those yourself. And it also comes with some conflicts of interest, according to ethics experts, who told Forbes that it “could give those seeking to curry favor with the administration… a chance to put tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars into Trump’s pockets by renting the property.”

