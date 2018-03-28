How I Got My Dream Job Of Getting Paid To Watch Netflix

“This is a very loaded question for someone who makes her living off loving films and TV shows–it’s akin to asking a parent which child they love the most,” says Sherrie Gulmahamad. The question I asked her was, of course, “What’s your favorite movie?” The question is more loaded for her because Gulmahamad is an originals creative analyst at Netflix. She’s also known by a more colloquial title: Netflix tagger.

Taggers are a 30-person strong team at the streaming giant whose job it is to watch Netflix content and “tag” each film and episode with relevant metadata. That metadata directly affects every show and movie you choose to watch. In part, it’s the objective information about the content, like release year, language, director, and cast lists, or how much profanity or sex is in a film. But taggers are also responsible for labeling all of Netflix’s content with tags that are more subjective–tags that, as Gulmahamad says, “speaks more to the soul of a title.”

“We work with a sprawling palette of tones and storylines to capture the spirit of our content, and when it comes to those sorts of tags, we can be more editorial,” she says, noting the tags can include almost anything you can imagine. “We have every storyline under the sun for supernatural content and it always cracks me up–zombies, witches, dragons, cannibals, Bigfoot, mad scientists, mutants, magical creatures, angels, demons and even ‘evil kids,'” says Gulmahamad. “We certainly made sure we had our bases covered for all the sci-fi, fantasy, and horror titles. But we also have all the different kinds of romantic relationships represented: doomed love, unrequited love, forbidden love, marriage, divorce, dating, cheating, losing your virginity, flings, first loves, and the always titillating ‘erotic encounters’.”

It’s tags like the above that Gulmahamad and her team apply that directly affect the (sometimes zany) rows of grouped movies and TV shows you see in the Netflix app. These are rows with titles like “Sci-Fi Thrillers About Technology Gone Wrong,” which are designed to pique users interest and help with content discoverability.

Gulmahamad does most of her tagging work from Netflix’s new headquarters in Hollywood, California, so she can be around her team of like-minded film buffs. Yet she notes that, just as you can watch Netflix from virtually anywhere, the company is open to letting their taggers work from flexible locations. As part of her workload, Gulmahamad tags the content live as she watches it. Her specialty is comedy and stand-up comedy, “with some sci-fi thrown in,” but she notes that Netflix sometimes assigns her content she normally wouldn’t watch. “I was dreading a nine-hour-long Belgian psychological TV series, but I ended up savoring it from beginning to end,” she says.

Following Her Bliss

As cool as Gulmahamad’s job sounds, it’s not the career her parents envisioned for her: They were intent on steering her toward a career in medicine. Gulmahamad had other plans. In the 1990s, she worked in a video store, which only nurtured her love of film. It’s that love, along with Joseph Campbell’s “follow your bliss” advice, that spurred her to go to film school. She studied screenwriting at Loyola Marymount University before going on to complete a graduate degree in critical film studies at UCLA.

After grad school, Gulmahamad bounced around between office jobs before sitting down to identify which companies outside the high-pressure Hollywood studio system would appreciate her passion for film. “Netflix came along like my Cinderella slipper–here was a company that would value my knowledge and offer me a stable, supportive working environment,” she says. “I’ve been here since 2006, when we were just a plucky underdog DVD delivery company.”