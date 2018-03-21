advertisement
  • 8:25 am

These are the top 50 companies where Americans want to work now

[Photo: rawpixel.com/Pexels]

Amazon tops the list of the 50 most in-demand places to work according to LinkedIn’s ranking of data generated by its 546-plus million members around the world.

The top 10 are:

  1. Amazon
  2. Alphabet (Google)
  3. Facebook
  4. Salesforce
  5. Tesla
  6. Apple
  7. Comcast
  8. Walt Disney Company
  9. Oracle
  10. Netflix

You can see the full list here.

The companies were given a blended score based on job demand, engagement with the company, interest in existing employees, and retention (where people stay for longer than a year).

LinkedIn found that workers value a company’s purpose over its perks. For instance, employees say that getting to work on industry-leading projects is a major attraction, even though free snacks aren’t provided. Healthcare coverage is also top of mind for workers and No. 6-ranked Apple is said to be working on primary care clinics for employees.LD

