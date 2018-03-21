These are the top 50 companies where Americans want to work now

Amazon tops the list of the 50 most in-demand places to work according to LinkedIn’s ranking of data generated by its 546-plus million members around the world.

The top 10 are:

Amazon Alphabet (Google) Facebook Salesforce Tesla Apple Comcast Walt Disney Company Oracle Netflix

You can see the full list here.

The companies were given a blended score based on job demand, engagement with the company, interest in existing employees, and retention (where people stay for longer than a year).

LinkedIn found that workers value a company’s purpose over its perks. For instance, employees say that getting to work on industry-leading projects is a major attraction, even though free snacks aren’t provided. Healthcare coverage is also top of mind for workers and No. 6-ranked Apple is said to be working on primary care clinics for employees.LD