The next iPhone might be 10% cheaper–for Apple

The successor to the current 5.8-inch iPhone X may be 10% cheaper to manufacture, according to a report from DigiTimes. It’s estimated that the current iPhone X, which sells for between $999 and $1,149, costs Apple $400 to make. The next 5.8-inch iPhone could see Apple net a cost savings of $40 per device due to it being a rather iterative device without the need to revamp manufacturing facilities to handle radically different components. That being said, just because it’s 10% cheaper for Apple doesn’t mean it will be 10% cheaper for you. The aim of the game is to maximize profits, after all. Besides, for those wanting a cheaper all-display iPhone, Apple is rumored to have a 6.1-inch iPhone in the pipeline that will use cheaper components–like an LCD display instead of an OLED display–which would make said device more affordable to consumers.MG
