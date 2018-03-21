Zuckerberg to address Cambridge Analytica crisis in next 24 hours

Well, it looks like the public will get a chance to hear from Zuck before his employees do. The Facebook CEO is said to have plans to make his first comments on the scandal that has gripped his company (and the news cycle) since last week, reports Axios. The site says they’ve been told by a source close to Zuckerberg that “it’s a big deal, and he knows it.” Zuckerberg has reportedly waited to speak out because he wanted something meaningful to say instead of just dashing out rushed comments on the matter.
Since the scandal broke, sources say Zuckerberg has been having detailed conversations with engineers about how to make the Facebook platform more secure. Besides the next 24-hour time frame, it’s unknown exactly when and where Zuckerberg will make his first public comments on the matter, but Axios says they will reportedly be aimed at rebuilding trust in Facebook–a big ask considering how enormous the Cambridge Analytica scandal has become.MG