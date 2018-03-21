advertisement
  6:42 am

Cambridge Analytica’s CEO reportedly used the N-word to describe potential clients

Alexander Nix, Cambridge Analytica’s disgraced CEO, was suspended on Tuesday after the scandal involving his company and Facebook showed no sign of abating. Now things are set to look even worse for him after an internal Cambridge Analytica email surfaced in which Nix allegedly referred to two potential clients as “n . . . s,” says the Times. Neither the identity of the clients nor the subject of the email were revealed.MG

