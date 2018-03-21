Google is reportedly buying camera maker Lytro for up to $40 million

The company’s first product was the revolutionary “light field” technology camera that allowed people to refocus shots after they were taken. Since then, Lytro has pivoted to cameras that capture VR. In that time, Lytro has acquired a wealth of patents linked to cutting-edge camera technology, which apparently has caught Google’s interest. TechCrunch is reporting that the search giant will buy Lytro for between $25 million and $40 million. But unlike many acquisitions in tech, this one isn’t primarily about talent–it’s about patents, according to sources. One source said the deal was an “asset sale,” while another source said that not all of Lytro’s employees would be coming over to Google, with some already receiving pink slips.MG