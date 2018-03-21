Mark Zuckerberg will address Cambridge Analytica with Facebook employees on Friday

Since the scandal broke, one thing has been consistent: the absence of any comment from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. His silence about the Cambridge Analytica scandal has lead to hashtags asking #WheresZuck and memes of the same theme. But it’s not just the public wondering why Zuck has remained silent. His employees wonder the same thing. The company held an employee meeting on Tuesday to address the Cambridge Analytica debacle, but that meeting was spearheaded by Paul Grewal, Facebook’s deputy general counsel.

But now it seems Zuckerberg knows he can’t hide any longer–at least not from his own employees. Bloomberg is reporting that he will address Facebook staff on Friday at a previously scheduled all-hands meeting. It’s unknown how long the meeting will last, how much time Zuckerberg will devote to talking about the scandal, and whether he’ll allow questions from his employees. Regardless, his comments from the meeting are sure to be leaked, making Friday the first time the public will finally hear Zuck’s thoughts on the scandal.MG