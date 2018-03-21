WhatsApp cofounder says it’s time to #deletefacebook

Brian Acton, who cofounded WhatsApp along with Jan Koum before selling it to Facebook in 2014 for an initial $16 billion (Facebook ultimately paid around $22 billion), has taken to Twitter to tell everyone it’s time to delete Facebook.

Acton’s tweet comes after the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal, which saw up to 50 million users had their personal information used without their consent, has exploded. The scandal has wiped tens of billions off Facebook’s market cap and sparked governments of the U.K. and the U.S. to demand that Mark Zuckerberg answer questions.

While some may say Acton’s tweet is hypocritical–after all, Facebook’s purchase of WhatsApp made him a billionaire–Acton has always strongly supported user privacy, so it’s no wonder this scandal has pissed him off. He never wanted WhatsApp to make money for ads, and he recently invested $50 million in the Signal Foundation, a nonprofit focused on privacy and data protection.MG