Messenger makes it easy to let folks into group chat (or keep ’em out)

Amid all the drama at Facebook, the company is continuing to pump out new features. Today, its Messenger app is introducing additional tools for group chats, which permit up to 250 simultaneous text chatters, or 50 via voice or video. People in a chat can share “joinable links” to invite others into the conversation, and an admin setting–you can turn it on or off–allows you to approve newcomers before they get access. You can also bounce people out if they misbehave.