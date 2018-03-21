Why I’m Leaving Facebook–And Maybe You Should, Too

By now we’ve all heard the cliche: If you’re getting something for free on the internet, and you can’t identify the product that’s being sold, then you are the product. Your attention, your purchasing potential, your data, and, increasingly, your vote. That’s what you’re trading.

This is the devil’s bargain we’ve all made with Facebook. In exchange for the ability to reunite with long lost friends, see photos of our nieces and nephews, share cat videos, and get into endless political arguments, we give up our data –massive amounts of data. Not merely who we are, where we are, and what we do, but also the people who are important to us. The things we liked, and how enthusiastically we liked them. The things we read, the comments we made. How “engaged” we were.

In turn, Facebook uses that data to determine what to show us next, make suggestions as to other things we might like, and display ads for products that, theoretically at least, we might be interested in acquiring.

It also promised–very grudgingly, after a lot of external pressure–to give us control over this data. To determine who gets to see it and what they get to do with it. At least, that’s what Facebook told us. Not surprisingly, the reality is a little different.

That brings me to Cambridge Analytica and the 50 million user profiles it managed to extract from the social network with Facebook’s permission. In case you haven’t already heard this story to death, here’s a quick summary. If you have, you can skip the next few graphs.

In 2013 Facebook was approached by an academic named Aleksandr Kogan who wanted to create psychographic profiles of Facebook users using an app called ThisIsYourDigitalLife. Users who downloaded the app filled out a personality questionnaire; they also allowed the app to access their profile data, including their network of friends.

Some 270,000 gullible Facebook users took the quiz. By mining the profiles of each of their friends, the researcher managed to compile a database of 50 million–enough data to start creating detailed personality profiles of users based on their likes and interests. Among other things, the research attempted to gauge sentiment on gun rights, immigration, healthcare, and environmental issues.