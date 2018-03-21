Starbucks Generates An Astronomical Amount Of Waste–Can It Stop?

A decade ago, facing growing complaints about the number of its cups ending up in the trash, Starbucks promised that it would make 100% of its cups reusable or recyclable by 2015. But today, most of its paper cups are still going to landfills. A second goal, to serve 25% of its drinks in reusable containers by 2015, was quietly lowered to 5% in 2011. It didn’t reach even that goal: only 1.4% of drinks are served in reusable containers now. The company also uses millions of Starbucks-branded green plastic straws.

At the company’s shareholder meeting today, Adrian Grenier, the actor, filmmaker, and leader of a campaign against plastic straws that successfully advocated for a straw ban in Starbucks’ hometown of Seattle, is presenting a shareholder resolution asking the company to develop a more aggressive plan to meet its original goal of 100% recycling rate for its cups, and to scale up and report on a comprehensive, global sustainable packaging policy.

“I’ve seen firsthand the impact of plastic on our oceans,” Grenier tells Fast Company. “But one of the most ubiquitous types of plastic is those green plastic straws. One thing that I’ve been really interested in is how you identify where plastic comes from and who’s responsible, and with the plastic green straws, it’s very clear. We know where those come from.”

When straws are littered, or blow out of trash cans and into drains, they can become part of the 8 million tons of plastic trash flowing into oceans each year. A straw might end up skewering a penguin’s stomach, or breaking up into pieces of microplastic that a fish might eat, and later, a person might consume when eating the fish. (Scientists estimate that the amount of ocean plastic will triple between 2015 and 2025.) The nonprofit behind the shareholder resolution, As You Sow, says that Starbucks uses 2 billion plastic straws each year.

Cups are an even bigger challenge. The nonprofit cites an estimate that Starbucks uses around 4 billion cups annually; a Starbucks release pegs the number even higher, at 6 billion. After setting its goal in 2008 to move to cup recycling, the company pushed to find better cup designs, but faced challenges. It does now have a paper cup that can be recycled and others that can be composted–but the bigger problem is that few cities have the right infrastructure to process either kind.

“We quickly ran into various infrastructure issues on the other side,” Colleen Chapmen, Starbucks’ vice president of global social impact, tells Fast Company. “You could have an extremely environmentally friendly cup, but at the end of the day, if it’s not taken in by a recycling infrastructure or a composting infrastructure, you’re not doing your job.”

The company is also working to increase access to recycling and composting. Yesterday, it announced that it would spend $10 million to launch a challenge to develop a new cup that could either be composted or recycled, realizing that some cities will have one option and not the other. In the U.K., it’s testing a charge on paper cups to nudge people to use reusable mugs. It has also offered a discount for customers who bring reusable mugs for decades. More than 60% of Starbucks locations now have in-store recycling, though much of this is for recycling its plastic cups used for cold drinks, not paper coffee cups, and many customers take their coffee and cups out of stores. The company is working on developing alternative straws, and recently started using a redesigned lid for cold brew coffee that eliminates the need for straws completely, and could be expanded to other cold drinks.