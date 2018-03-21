Ari Emanuel’s Endeavor Gives King Tut A Hollywood Makeover

“Tut is the king of all exhibitions,” says Stephen Flint Wood, IMG’s SVP of Arts and Entertainment Events. “There’s always been a fascination from when the tomb was first discovered.”

The entrance to King Tutankhamun’s tomb was first discovered in 1922, and the pharaoh has indeed held a place in both the public imagination and popular culture ever since, appearing in everything from Tintin comics to Steve Martin’s hit novelty song to Young Indiana Jones. Now comes the museum event King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh, which debuts at the California Science Center in Los Angeles on March 24th, the first of a planned 10-city exhibition timed to the centennial of archaeologist Howard Carter’s discovery.

Although Tut has made a splash with U.S. visits before, most recently in 2005 in partnership with National Geographic, this time the pharaoh of all Egyptian pharaohs (at least in the modern imagination) has a Hollywood agent. The preeminent stager of big-ticket museum exhibits, Exhibitions International, was recently acquired by IMG, the sports and entertainment agency that is a subsidiary of the Hollywood talent and media company Endeavor. That means that Tut will be an early case study in how to elevate a live museum experience the same way it has tackled fashion events such as New York Fashion Week.

IMG acquired Exhibitions International late last year from John Norman, who started the business in 1998 after being inspired by a confluence of history and Hollywood. He was in St. Petersburg, Florida when he noticed lines forming around the Florida International Museum as people waited to get into an exhibit devoted to the Titanic. The blockbuster film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet had just come out and the country was in a collective Titanic tizzy.

At the time, Norman was working as a concert producer, touring with stars like Janet Jackson and David Copperfield. As he watched eager fans file into the museum, he did some quick math. The exhibit had sold 850,000 tickets. At $20 apiece, that meant it had generated almost $20 million . . . from a show that didn’t need to be packed up and put on the road every few days. Not to mention that museum artifacts didn’t make a fuss about the quality of the catering or whether they’d gotten enough sleep.

Then and there, Norman made a career pivot and partnered with the museum to take Titanic on a multiple-city tour. He also started Exhibitions International, which turned museum exhibitions into blockbuster events, with as much care put into the theatrics of the show as things like ease of ticket buying and audience “flow.” Over the years, the company has applied this formula to exhibits such as Pompeii: The Exhibition, Mummies of the World, and Diana: A Celebration.

As head of IMG’s newly formed exhibitions division, Norman is able to tap into the company’s vast resources and relationships and explore new avenues for expanding the Tut footprint. Through IMG, FedEx recently came onboard as a partner and will be transporting the nearly $1 billion worth of treasures around the country. In addition, Norman already has meetings lined up with film and TV agents at Endeavor to talk about potential Tut projects. “That’s one of the synergies that we anticipate being able to explore,” Norman said last week, standing in front of one of the prize artifacts of the Tut exhibit—a life-size, wooden replica of the pharaoh that stood guard outside of his tomb. “They know which projects are in the pipeline years from now to which we otherwise would never have had access.”