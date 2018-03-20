Weinstein Co. Bankruptcy Frees Harvey’s Accusers From NDAs

According to Variety, The Weinstein Company has filed for bankruptcy in the aftermath of so many allegations surfacing about its co-founder. It’s been a torturous process. At several points, the company was on the verge of being sold and even getting a feminist rebrand. Instead, The Weinstein Company has officially gone under–and in the process, dissolved all of Weinstein’s NDAs.

Harvey’s own brother, Bob Weinstein, was one of the board members who approved this measure, writing in a joint statement that ending all confidentiality agreements “is an important step toward justice for any victims who have been silenced by Harvey Weinstein.” (Never mind for now that Bob Weinstein has alleged victims of his own.)

New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman has been pushing to dissolve the agreements as part of his lawsuit against Weinstein for allegedly violating New York anti-discrimination laws. With these agreements out of the way, current and former Weinstein Company employees can come forward without fear of repercussions, and so too can “any victims of or witnesses to Weinstein’s alleged misconduct, [now released] from non-disclosure agreements preventing them from speaking out.”

Weinstein had been using non-disclosure agreements as a weapon to silence women for decades. Expect a flood of disturbing new details about the disgraced executive to surface soon, now that those women are legally able to break that silence.