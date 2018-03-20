More than half of U.S. homes subscribe to video streaming services

Deloitte’s 12th annual digital media trends survey has found that 55% of American households now subscribe to at least one video streaming service, reports CNBC. That’s more than the 49% of households that subscribed to at least one service last year. The survey consisted of 2,088 consumers, and over half of those respondents said their decision of which video streaming service to subscribe to came down to the amount and quality of exclusive content that service had. In even better news for video streaming services, Deloitte says the average streaming customer subscribes to three streaming services, and U.S. customers spend a whopping $2.1 billion a month on video streaming service subscriptions.MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens