More than half of U.S. homes subscribe to video streaming services

Deloitte’s 12th annual digital media trends survey has found that 55% of American households now subscribe to at least one video streaming service, reports CNBC. That’s more than the 49% of households that subscribed to at least one service last year. The survey consisted of 2,088 consumers, and over half of those respondents said their decision of which video streaming service to subscribe to came down to the amount and quality of exclusive content that service had. In even better news for video streaming services, Deloitte says the average streaming customer subscribes to three streaming services, and U.S. customers spend a whopping $2.1 billion a month on video streaming service subscriptions.MG