The iPhone has a two-year lead over Android phones in facial recognition

That’s according to three major parts producers that spoke to Reuters. Apple’s introduction of Face ID, and its total abandonment of the Touch ID fingerprint reader, was one of the company’s most contentious choices in the design of the new iPhone X. But it looks like Apple made the right move and is skating to where the puck will be, not where it currently is. The major parts producers say they expect by 2021 that 40% of all mobile phones shipped will feature an advanced facial recognition system like that found in the iPhone X. The problem for major Android manufactures is that the 3D-sensing modules, like the ones used in the iPhone X, will continue to see manufacturing bottlenecks until 2019, giving Apple a lot of legroom to further refine and advance the technology before Android phones even have a chance to introduce it.MG
