The Senate Commerce Committee wants answers from Zuckerberg

Senate Commerce Committee chairman John Thune and chairs Roger Wicker and Jerry Moran have written a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg demanding answers on a number of issues surrounding the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The questions the SCC has for Zuckerberg include:
- What type of data Strategic Communications Laboratory (SCL) and Cambridge Analytica gain through the personality test app and whether any of the data would not have been available on the user’s profiles.
- What steps Facebook has taken to give a user’s friend’s the ability to opt out/in letting their friend’s share data about them with third-party apps.
- Whether Facebook will be alerting the users whose information was improperly shared.
- If Facebook is aware of other instances in which third-party apps have used or shared Facebook data in ways that haven’t been disclosed in Facebook’s TOS.
The Senate Commerce Committee has given Zuckerberg until March 29 at 5 p.m. to provide written responses.MG