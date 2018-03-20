Facebook to hold an emergency employee meeting about the Cambridge Analytica scandal

The company has scheduled the meeting for 10 a.m. Pacific time Tuesday morning, reports The Verge. The meeting will be open to all employees and be hosted by Paul Grewal, Facebook’s deputy general counsel. Grewal is expected to explain the background of the Cambridge Analytica issue and will then take questions from employees via a polling feature built into the meeting’s internal event page. The meeting is expected to last only 30 minutes. One employee who spoke to The Verge said the meeting felt like an event designed to buy the company time until the next weekly all-hands meeting on Friday, where employees are expecting Mark Zuckerberg to speak. As one Facebook employee said: “The prevailing sentiment is, why haven’t we heard from Mark?”MG