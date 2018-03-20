Facebook to hold an emergency employee meeting about the Cambridge Analytica scandal

The company has scheduled the meeting for 10 a.m. Pacific time Tuesday morning, reports The Verge. The meeting will be open to all employees and be hosted by Paul Grewal, Facebook’s deputy general counsel. Grewal is expected to explain the background of the Cambridge Analytica issue and will then take questions from employees via a polling feature built into the meeting’s internal event page. The meeting is expected to last only 30 minutes. One employee who spoke to The Verge said the meeting felt like an event designed to buy the company time until the next weekly all-hands meeting on Friday, where employees are expecting Mark Zuckerberg to speak. As one Facebook employee said: “The prevailing sentiment is, why haven’t we heard from Mark?”MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens