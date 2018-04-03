Uber and Netflix are making you fat, survey finds

Countless weekends binge-watching The Crown and ordering in Thai food take a toll on your body, finds a new Harris Poll survey on behalf of Swiss Life Science Group Zaluvida.

It turns out our sedentary couch habits exacerbate weight gain, at least according to 1,000 healthcare professionals and more than 1,000 U.S. adults. The Zaluvida Weight Loss Survey reports that 88% of Americans moved less in the last few years due to increased screen time, while 80% blame on-demand meal delivery, ride-sharing services, or shopping apps. This has depressing effects: A quarter say they prefer not to be photographed and refrain from posting pictures of themselves on social media.

A little over 40% of adults are actively trying to lose weight, but only 3 in 10 of them are confident that they’ll be able to achieve it.

Healthcare professionals say options like Seamless and UberEats don’t necessarily offer the same nutritional value as healthy, home-cooked meals. In their defense, 29% of those surveyed say they use on-demand services to accommodate time-strapped schedules. Primary care physicians sympathize, with 77% agreeing it’s harder today than it was for previous generations to stay fit due to busy lifestyles.

“These findings highlight that while the way we live has changed dramatically over the past 10 to 20 years, our approach to weight loss has not evolved sufficiently to address those changes,” said Dr. Frank Greenway, medical director and professor at Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in a press statement. “The results underscore that we need to take a step back and evaluate what weight-loss strategies can best set people up for success given the demands of their daily lives.”

We’re sure there’s an app for that.RR