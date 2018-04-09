advertisement
The 2018 World Changing Ideas Awards Finalists

Fast Company’s second-annual World Changing Ideas Awards drew nearly 1,400 submissions in 12 categories. These 240 entries made it to the final round of judging.

[Illustration: My Name Is Wendy]
By Fast Company Staff4 minute Read

GENERAL EXCELLENCE

AeroFarms, AeroFarms
Aidbox, Aidbox
AI-powered aeroponics, GrowX
Automated cricket farms, Aspire Food Group
The Children’s Scrappy News ServiceGoing to School
Classy PassportClassy
The Climate MuseumThe Climate Museum
Deep InfluenceGolden
Dell ocean-bound plastics packaging programDell
A Digital Geneva ConventionMicrosoft
Disaster MapsFacebook
EmpaticoKind Foundation
Equity-Centered Community DesignCreative Reaction Lab
The Fairness ProjectThe Fairness Project
Flow KanaFlow Kana
Generation WV Impact FellowshipGeneration West Virginia
Global Social Network for VotersRe-Invent Democracy
The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Career AcademyAspire
The Impak CoinImpak Finance
InvestEGGatorPaso Pacífico
MicrosilkBolt Threads
MissionUMissionU
The Online Hate IndexAnti-Defamation League
Ontario Basic Income PilotGovernment of Ontario
PatreonPatreon
The Pay Equity ExplorerADP
PerspectiveAlphabet’s Jigsaw
Project GigatonWalmart
SlimboxSlimbox
Sustainable Product Optimization ToolL’Oréal
Visa champions a cash-free societyVisa
WellvilleWellville
Your American Dream ScoreGalewill

ADVERTISING

Alzheimer’s Association: Pure Imagination ProjectMullenLowe
#BlackAtWorkHavas Chicago
Break Bread Smash StigmaBensimon Byrne
The Climate Optimist CampaignFUTERRA
ComEd Icebox DerbyEngage & Resonate
Fans of LoveR/GA and the Ad Council
5 for the Fight NBA jersey patchQualtrics
The Humanium Metal InitiativeGreatWorks
Kind: Pop Your BubbleEdelman
Pass the ERAEnso
PrideTribe.orgJennings Design
Refugees Are UsPapel & Caneta
Reinvent MindsetsHP
Social paymentsGoodworld
#StopProfilingTruth Initiative
Strawless OceanPossible
Tech for GoodIntel’s Agency Inside
The Upstanders CampaignUpworthy

APPS

The Darwin ChallengeUniversal Favourite
Detroit Water appCityInsight
FINE (Feeling Insecure, Neurotic, and Emotional)Method
Forest WatcherWorld Resources Institute
GreyMattersGreyMatters Care
Guardian CircleGuardian Circle
MojoTrueMotion
Objective ZeroObjective Zero Foundation
Onward Financial WellnessOnward Financial
OraiOrai
ReyetsReyets
Riley (RealLife Adventure)Kilroy Blockchain
Seeing AIMicrosoft
SonicCloudSonicCloud
TentrrTentrr
The Whole StoryY&R

CONSUMER PRODUCTS

BrandlessBrandless
BuoyBuoy Labs
Cali Wool Beanie with climate-beneficial woolThe North Face
DeserveDeserve
DSM-Niaga carpetingRoyal DSM
gCyclegDiapers
HelpUsGreenKanpur Flowercycling
Ink cartridges made from recycled bottlesHP
KardiaBandAliveCor
LendUp LadderLendUp
Levi’s Commuter Trucker JacketLevi Strauss & Co.
Lia pregnancy testLia Diagnostics
LogicInk UVLogicInk
The Moby MartThe Moby Mart
Nebia Spa ShowerNebia
Petit Pli: Clothes That GrowPetit Pli
Rent the RunwayRent the Runway
SenceBandSenceTech
Seventh Generation disinfectant spraySeventh Generation
The shirt of the futureMango Materials
Stasher BagStasher
The Thrive AppThrive Global

DEVELOPING-WORLD TECHNOLOGY

Africa Improved FoodsRoyal DSM
AirPop Smart MaskAetheris
Banking the unbankedVeridium
Blockchain-based remittancesAID:Tech
Connecting blood donorsFacebook
DigiFarmVodafone
EasyScan GoGlobal Good
Folia FiltersFolia Water
FummiBlockchain for Change
The Gradian CCVGradian Health Systems
Harmoni LabsHarmoni Labs
Jana’s Mcent BrowserJana
MagicBoxUNICEF Innovation
MoedaMoeda
PathVisPathVis
The People Development FactoryExperience It
RescueTechField Ready
2KuzeMastercard

ENERGY

AgrivoltaicsUniversity of Arizona, College of Social & Behavioral Sciences
Airlift PumpFloNergia
Carbon recyclingTandem Technical
Coffee-powered London busesShell International
Connected RoomHilton
EcotagiousEcotagious
The Energy Policy SimulatorEnergy Innovation
ET-OneThor Trucks
Liter of Light Community Solar and (LAN) HubLiter of Light
Solar-mushroom farmSustainergy
SqueakySqueaky Clean Energy
Vehicle-to-grid energy exchangeOVO Energy
WattTime automated emissions reductionWattTime
WePowerWePower
Wind energy subscriptionInspire

FOOD

AeroFarms, AeroFarms
Africa Improved Foods, Royal DSM
Agrivoltaics, University of Arizona, College of Social & Behavioral Sciences
Asarasi, Asarasi
Automated cricket farms, Aspire Food Group
Copia, Structure Capital
Fed 40, Feeding Children Everywhere
Fresh Box Farms, Crop One Holdings
Game Over for Aflatoxin, CNC – Communications & Network Consulting
Ginkgo / Bayer, Ginkgo Bioworks
The Growcer, The Growcer
Indigo, Indigo
Just Scramble, Hampton Creek
Lokal, Space10
Plant-Based Meat Challenge Lab, The Good Food Institute
Plenty, Plenty
The Real Dill, The Real Dill
Replacing farms with fish farms, The Conservation Fund—Freshwater Institute
Sally the Salad Robot, Chowbotics
Square Roots Resident Entrepreneur Program, Square Roots

HEALTH

Benefit Kitchen, Benefit Kitchen
BioWire II, TARA Biosystems
Brain-implantable chip, ARM
Butterfly iQ, Butterfly Network
California air-quality mapping, Aclima
CareView, Dhyaan Design Limited
Clinical Dashboard, Oscar Health
EPS-25 medicaI instrument sterilizer, Eniware
Fitbit Sleep Stages, Fitbit
Healing Blade: Defenders of Soma, Nerdcore Medical
Inflammatix, Inflammatix
Lia pregnancy test, Lia Diagnostics
Modius, Neurovalens
NowPow, NowPow
Pediatric ICU Patient Room Connected LED Lighting System, Philips Lighting
RightMed, OneOme
SenceBand, SenceTech
SitTight—Balanced Active Sitting, SitTight
UC San Diego Health, Jacobs Medical Center, CannonDesign
Viome, Viome
Vitaliti medical tricorder, Cloud DX
Wellville, Wellville

PHOTO AND VISUALIZATION

Artifax, Use All Five
Bootstraps, Pale Blue Dot Media
The Breadwinner, Aircraft Pictures, Cartoon Saloon, and Melusine Productions
Chasing Coral, Exposure Labs
CityWays, MIT Senseable City Lab
Climate Impact Lab, Constructive
Descartes Labs’ data refinery, Descartes Labs
The Ecological Atlas, Studio Roberto Rovira
Impact Investing Network Map, Case Foundation
The Infographic Energy Transition Coloring Book, Ellery Studio
MapBiomas, Climate Observatory
NASA: Data Lens, Bluecadet
Ocean Wise, Engine Digital
Understand Homelessness, Sasaki
Under the Canopy, Conservation International
Unseen Stars at Grand Central Terminal, Obscura Digital
Viz for Social Good, Viz for Social Good
We Wear Fair Trade, Fair Trade Certified

STUDENTS

Arranged!—The Arranged Marriage Board Game, Nashra Balagamwala, Alex Kiesling, and Lucas Vasilko
Bear, Kansaranat Pear Nerngchamnong
Brimly, Ning Xu and Yue Yuan
Ectosymbiont, Joshua Robert Gershlak and Angela Mathis
Hidden in Plain Sight, Michelle Hessel
“How the Other Half”, Caitlin Hickey and Matt Tennenbaum
Intrepid, Manisha Mohan
NOAA POR, Julianna Probst
Nomad: a wearable sensor for the visually impaired, Jorge Paez
Orai, Danish Dhaman and Paritosh Gupta
Redefining menstruation, Noa Bartfeld
Rimpski, Emin Demirci
Swipe, Estee Bruno, Julia Liao, and Claudia Poh
Symbiote, Zaid Haque, Noshin Nisa, and Hannah Xue
Unexpected Loop, Cathryn Anneka Hall
Universal Socket Prosthetic, Dominic Chiavacci, Hunter Garnier, Akhilesh Mishra, and Stephen Shelnutt
Warm Wall, Lauren E. Lee

TRANSPORTATION

Alice Commuter, Eviation
Automated drone logistics for healthcare systems, Matternet
Autonomous car user experience, Harman, a Samsung company
Blip, The Ray
BuddhaPedalPower, MIT, Catapult Design, and Asian Development Bank
Chanje electric vehicle, Chanje Energy
Clearways, Clearways
Coffee-powered London buses, Shell International
Electrified highway, Siemens
ET-One, Thor Trucks
Flytrex autonomous drone delivery system, Flytrex
HyTech Power, HyTech Power
nuTonomy, nuTonomy
Open Location Platform, Here Technologies
Self-driving retrofit kits, Drive.ai
SmartCycle Bike Indicator, Iteris
Symbiote, Symbiote Systems
Turbulence app, Delta Air Lines
Vahana, A3 by Airbus
Veemo, VeloMetro Mobility
Zunum Aero, Zunum Aero

URBAN DESIGN

Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Pilot Project, Office of Mayor Garcetti and Los Angeles Innovation Team
Babcock Ranch, Kitson & Partners
Blokable, Blokable
Casagrande Laboratory, Tikku
Chicago Mobile Makers, Chicago Mobile Makers
Equity-Centered Community Design, Creative Reaction Lab
India Basin, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Kingman and Heritage Islands Park, Hickok Cole Architects
Las Americas Social Housing, SO–IL
Las Salinas, Sasaki
LifeArk, GDS Architects
LifeEdited: Maui, LifeEdited
Mental Health Center of Denver, Dahlia Campus for Health & Well-Being
New Story Community Participatory Design, New Story
Peña Station Next, HDR
Print Your City!, The New Raw
Public Square, FXFowle
Stadiums of the future, The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation/AMB Group
Union Point, Elkus Manfredi Architects
Urban Ecology Design Guidance, Google

Judges

George Aye, Cofounder and director of innovation, Greater Good Studio
Sophie Bakalar, VC, Collaborative Fund
Ryan Bethencourt, CEO, Wild Earth; investor, Babel Ventures
Sebastian Buck, Cofounder, Enso
Antionette Carroll, Founder, president, and CEO, Creative Reaction Lab
Jay Coen Gilbert, Cofounder, B Lab
Stephen D. Comello, Director, Sustainable Energy Initiative, Stanford Graduate School of Business
Amy Gu, Managing director, Hemi Ventures
Phillip Haid, Cofounder and CEO, Public
Cheryl Hicks, Executive director and CEO, The Toilet Board
Jessica Jackley, Instructor in entrepreneurship, USC Marshall School of Business
James Joaquin, Cofounder and managing director, Obvious Ventures
Albert Lee, Design partner, New Enterprise Associates
Greg Lindsay, Director of strategy, LA CoMotion
Erica Lock, Director, stakeholder engagement, Echoing Green
Emily Pilloton, Founder and executive director, Project H Design
Archana Raghuram, Executive director, United Way Chennai
James Rogers, CEO, Apeel
Jigar Shah, Cofounder and president, Generate Capital
Camilla Siggaard Andersen, Urban innovation consultant
Alex Steffen, Planetary futurist
June Sugiyama, Director, Vodafone Americas Foundation
Brent Toderian, City planner and urbanist, Toderian UrbanWorks
Kyle Westaway, Managing partner, Westaway
Olajide Williams, Founder and president, Hip Hop Public Health

Judges recused themselves from deliberating on entries submitted by companies that they are funding or consulting with.

