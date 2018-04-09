The 2018 World Changing Ideas Awards Finalists

GENERAL EXCELLENCE
AeroFarms, AeroFarms
Aidbox, Aidbox
AI-powered aeroponics, GrowX
Automated cricket farms, Aspire Food Group
The Children’s Scrappy News Service, Going to School
Classy Passport, Classy
The Climate Museum, The Climate Museum
Deep Influence, Golden
Dell ocean-bound plastics packaging program, Dell
A Digital Geneva Convention, Microsoft
Disaster Maps, Facebook
Empatico, Kind Foundation
Equity-Centered Community Design, Creative Reaction Lab
The Fairness Project, The Fairness Project
Flow Kana, Flow Kana
Generation WV Impact Fellowship, Generation West Virginia
Global Social Network for Voters, Re-Invent Democracy
The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Career Academy, Aspire
The Impak Coin, Impak Finance
InvestEGGator, Paso Pacífico
Microsilk, Bolt Threads
MissionU, MissionU
The Online Hate Index, Anti-Defamation League
Ontario Basic Income Pilot, Government of Ontario
Patreon, Patreon
The Pay Equity Explorer, ADP
Perspective, Alphabet’s Jigsaw
Project Gigaton, Walmart
Slimbox, Slimbox
Sustainable Product Optimization Tool, L’Oréal
Visa champions a cash-free society, Visa
Wellville, Wellville
Your American Dream Score, Galewill
ADVERTISING
Alzheimer’s Association: Pure Imagination Project, MullenLowe
#BlackAtWork, Havas Chicago
Break Bread Smash Stigma, Bensimon Byrne
The Climate Optimist Campaign, FUTERRA
ComEd Icebox Derby, Engage & Resonate
Fans of Love, R/GA and the Ad Council
5 for the Fight NBA jersey patch, Qualtrics
The Humanium Metal Initiative, GreatWorks
Kind: Pop Your Bubble, Edelman
Pass the ERA, Enso
PrideTribe.org, Jennings Design
Refugees Are Us, Papel & Caneta
Reinvent Mindsets, HP
Social payments, Goodworld
#StopProfiling, Truth Initiative
Strawless Ocean, Possible; Lonely Whale Foundation
Tech for Good, Intel’s Agency Inside
The Upstanders Campaign, Upworthy
APPS
The Darwin Challenge, Universal Favourite
Detroit Water app, CityInsight
FINE (Feeling Insecure, Neurotic, and Emotional), Method
Forest Watcher, World Resources Institute
GreyMatters, GreyMatters Care
Guardian Circle, Guardian Circle
Mojo, TrueMotion
Objective Zero, Objective Zero Foundation
Onward Financial Wellness, Onward Financial
Orai, Orai
Reyets, Reyets
Riley (RealLife Adventure), Kilroy Blockchain
Seeing AI, Microsoft
SonicCloud, SonicCloud
Tentrr, Tentrr
The Whole Story, Y&R
CONSUMER PRODUCTS
AirPop Smart Mask, Aetheris
Brandless, Brandless
Buoy, Buoy Labs
Cali Wool Beanie with climate-beneficial wool, The North Face
Deserve, Deserve
DSM-Niaga carpeting, Royal DSM
gCycle, gDiapers
HelpUsGreen, Kanpur Flowercycling
Ink cartridges made from recycled bottles, HP
KardiaBand, AliveCor
LendUp Ladder, LendUp
Levi’s Commuter Trucker Jacket, Levi Strauss & Co.
Lia pregnancy test, Lia Diagnostics
LogicInk UV, LogicInk
The Moby Mart, The Moby Mart
Nebia Spa Shower, Nebia
Petit Pli: Clothes That Grow, Petit Pli
Rent the Runway, Rent the Runway
SenceBand, SenceTech
Seventh Generation disinfectant spray, Seventh Generation
The shirt of the future, Mango Materials
Stasher Bag, Stasher
The Thrive App, Thrive Global
DEVELOPING-WORLD TECHNOLOGY
Africa Improved Foods, Royal DSM
AirPop Smart Mask, Aetheris
Banking the unbanked, Veridium
Blockchain-based remittances, AID:Tech
Connecting blood donors, Facebook
DigiFarm, Vodafone
EasyScan Go, Global Good; MOTIC
Evrnu Fiber Technology, Evrnu
Folia Filters, Folia Water
Fummi, Blockchain for Change
The Gradian CCV, Gradian Health Systems
Harmoni Labs, Harmoni Labs
Jana’s Mcent Browser, Jana
MagicBox, UNICEF Innovation
Moeda, Moeda
PathVis, PathVis
The People Development Factory, Experience It
RescueTech, Field Ready
2Kuze, Mastercard
ENERGY
Agrivoltaics, University of Arizona, College of Social & Behavioral Sciences
Airlift Pump, FloNergia
Carbon recycling, Tandem Technical
Coffee-powered London buses, Shell International
Connected Room, Hilton
Ecotagious, Ecotagious
The Energy Policy Simulator, Energy Innovation
ET-One, Thor Trucks
Liter of Light Community Solar and (LAN) Hub, Liter of Light
Solar-mushroom farm, Sustainergy
Squeaky, Squeaky Clean Energy
Vehicle-to-grid energy exchange, OVO Energy
WattTime automated emissions reduction, WattTime
WePower, WePower
Wind energy subscription, Inspire
FOOD
AeroFarms, AeroFarms
Africa Improved Foods, Royal DSM
Agrivoltaics, University of Arizona, College of Social & Behavioral Sciences
Asarasi, Asarasi
Automated cricket farms, Aspire Food Group
Copia, Structure Capital
Fed 40, Feeding Children Everywhere
Fresh Box Farms, Crop One Holdings
Game Over for Aflatoxin, Mars, Incorporated, Thermo Fisher, the University of California, Davis and the University of Washington
Ginkgo / Bayer, Bayer and Ginkgo Bioworks
The Growcer, The Growcer
Indigo, Indigo
Just Scramble, JUST
Lokal, Space10
Plant-Based Meat Challenge Lab, The Good Food Institute
Plenty, Plenty
The Real Dill, The Real Dill
Replacing farms with fish farms, The Conservation Fund—Freshwater Institute
Sally the Salad Robot, Chowbotics
Square Roots Resident Entrepreneur Program, Square Roots
HEALTH
Benefit Kitchen, Benefit Kitchen
BioWire II, TARA Biosystems
Brain-implantable chip, ARM
Butterfly iQ, Butterfly Network
California air-quality mapping, Aclima
CareView, Dhyaan Design Limited
Clinical Dashboard, Oscar Health
EPS-25 medicaI instrument sterilizer, Eniware
Fitbit Sleep Stages, Fitbit
Healing Blade: Defenders of Soma, Nerdcore Medical
Inflammatix, Inflammatix
Lia pregnancy test, Lia Diagnostics
Modius, Neurovalens
NowPow, NowPow
Pediatric ICU Patient Room Connected LED Lighting System, Philips Lighting
RightMed, OneOme
SenceBand, SenceTech
SitTight—Balanced Active Sitting, SitTight
UC San Diego Health, Jacobs Medical Center, CannonDesign
Viome, Viome
Vitaliti medical tricorder, Cloud DX
Wellville, Wellville
PHOTO AND VISUALIZATION
Artifax, Use All Five
Bootstraps, Pale Blue Dot Media
The Breadwinner, Aircraft Pictures, Cartoon Saloon, and Melusine Productions
Chasing Coral, Exposure Labs
CityWays, MIT Senseable City Lab
Climate Impact Lab, Constructive
Descartes Labs’ data refinery, Descartes Labs
The Ecological Atlas, Studio Roberto Rovira
Impact Investing Network Map, Case Foundation
The Infographic Energy Transition Coloring Book, Ellery Studio
MapBiomas, Climate Observatory
NASA: Data Lens, Bluecadet
Ocean Wise, Engine Digital
Understand Homelessness, Sasaki
Under the Canopy, Conservation International
Unseen Stars at Grand Central Terminal, Obscura Digital
Viz for Social Good, Viz for Social Good
We Wear Fair Trade, Fair Trade Certified
STUDENTS
Arranged!—The Arranged Marriage Board Game, Nashra Balagamwala, Alex Kiesling, and Lucas Vasilko
Bear, Kansaranat Pear Nerngchamnong
Brimly, Ning Xu and Yue Yuan
Ectosymbiont, Joshua Robert Gershlak and Angela Mathis
FingerReader, Augmented Human Lab, Auckland Bioengineering Institute, The University of Auckland
Hidden in Plain Sight, Michelle Hessel
“How the Other Half”, Caitlin Hickey and Matt Tennenbaum
Intrepid, Manisha Mohan
NOAA POR, Julianna Probst
Nomad: a wearable sensor for the visually impaired, Jorge Paez
Orai, Danish Dhaman and Paritosh Gupta
Redefining menstruation, Noa Bartfeld
Rimpski, Emin Demirci
Swipe, Estee Bruno, Julia Liao, and Claudia Poh
Symbiote, Zaid Haque, Noshin Nisa, and Hannah Xue
Unexpected Loop, Cathryn Anneka Hall
Universal Socket Prosthetic, Dominic Chiavacci, Hunter Garnier, Akhilesh Mishra, and Stephen Shelnutt
Warm Wall, Lauren E. Lee
TRANSPORTATION
Alice Commuter, Eviation
Automated drone logistics for healthcare systems, Matternet
Autonomous car user experience, Harman, a Samsung company
Blip, The Ray
ADB Pedicab, Asian Development Bank, Catapult Design and, MIT
Chanje electric vehicle, Chanje Energy
Clearways, Clearways
Coffee-powered London buses, Shell International
Electrified highway, Siemens
ET-One, Thor Trucks
Flytrex autonomous drone delivery system, Flytrex
HyTech Power, HyTech Power
nuTonomy, nuTonomy
Open Location Platform, Here Technologies
Self-driving retrofit kits, Drive.ai
SmartCycle Bike Indicator, Iteris
Symbiote, Symbiote Systems
Turbulence app, Delta Air Lines
Vahana, A3 by Airbus
Veemo, VeloMetro Mobility
Zunum Aero, Zunum Aero
URBAN DESIGN
Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Pilot Project, Office of Mayor Garcetti and Los Angeles Innovation Team
Babcock Ranch, Kitson & Partners
Blokable, Blokable
Casagrande Laboratory, Tikku
Chicago Mobile Makers, Chicago Mobile Makers
Equity-Centered Community Design, Creative Reaction Lab
India Basin, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Kingman and Heritage Islands Park, Hickok Cole Architects
Las Americas Social Housing, SO–IL
Las Salinas, Sasaki
LifeArk, GDS Architects
LifeEdited: Maui, LifeEdited
Mental Health Center of Denver, Dahlia Campus for Health & Well-Being
New Story Community Participatory Design, New Story
Peña Station Next, HDR
Print Your City!, The New Raw
Public Square, FXCollaborative
Stadiums of the future, The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation/AMB Group
Union Point, Elkus Manfredi Architects
Urban Ecology Design Guidance, Google
Judges
George Aye, Cofounder and director of innovation, Greater Good Studio
Sophie Bakalar, VC, Collaborative Fund
Ryan Bethencourt, CEO, Wild Earth; investor, Babel Ventures
Sebastian Buck, Cofounder, Enso
Antionette Carroll, Founder, president, and CEO, Creative Reaction Lab
Jay Coen Gilbert, Cofounder, B Lab
Stephen D. Comello, Director, Sustainable Energy Initiative, Stanford Graduate School of Business
Amy Gu, Managing director, Hemi Ventures
Phillip Haid, Cofounder and CEO, Public
Cheryl Hicks, Executive director and CEO, The Toilet Board
Jessica Jackley, Instructor in entrepreneurship, USC Marshall School of Business
James Joaquin, Cofounder and managing director, Obvious Ventures
Albert Lee, Design partner, New Enterprise Associates
Greg Lindsay, Director of strategy, LA CoMotion
Erica Lock, Director, stakeholder engagement, Echoing Green
Emily Pilloton, Founder and executive director, Project H Design
Archana Raghuram, Executive director, United Way Chennai
James Rogers, CEO, Apeel
Jigar Shah, Cofounder and president, Generate Capital
Camilla Siggaard Andersen, Urban innovation consultant
Alex Steffen, Planetary futurist
June Sugiyama, Director, Vodafone Americas Foundation
Brent Toderian, City planner and urbanist, Toderian UrbanWorks
Kyle Westaway, Managing partner, Westaway
Olajide Williams, Founder and president, Hip Hop Public Health
Judges recused themselves from deliberating on entries submitted by companies that they are funding or consulting with.