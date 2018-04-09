The 2018 World Changing Ideas Awards Finalists

HEALTH

Benefit Kitchen, Benefit Kitchen

BioWire II, TARA Biosystems

Brain-implantable chip, ARM

Butterfly iQ, Butterfly Network

California air-quality mapping, Aclima

CareView, Dhyaan Design Limited

Clinical Dashboard, Oscar Health

EPS-25 medicaI instrument sterilizer, Eniware

Fitbit Sleep Stages, Fitbit

Healing Blade: Defenders of Soma, Nerdcore Medical

Inflammatix, Inflammatix

Lia pregnancy test, Lia Diagnostics

Modius, Neurovalens

NowPow, NowPow

Pediatric ICU Patient Room Connected LED Lighting System, Philips Lighting

RightMed, OneOme

SenceBand, SenceTech

SitTight—Balanced Active Sitting, SitTight

UC San Diego Health, Jacobs Medical Center, CannonDesign

Viome, Viome

Vitaliti medical tricorder, Cloud DX

Wellville, Wellville

PHOTO AND VISUALIZATION

Artifax, Use All Five

Bootstraps, Pale Blue Dot Media

The Breadwinner, Aircraft Pictures, Cartoon Saloon, and Melusine Productions

Chasing Coral, Exposure Labs

CityWays, MIT Senseable City Lab

Climate Impact Lab, Constructive

Descartes Labs’ data refinery, Descartes Labs

The Ecological Atlas, Studio Roberto Rovira

Impact Investing Network Map, Case Foundation

The Infographic Energy Transition Coloring Book, Ellery Studio

MapBiomas, Climate Observatory

NASA: Data Lens, Bluecadet

Ocean Wise, Engine Digital

Understand Homelessness, Sasaki

Under the Canopy, Conservation International

Unseen Stars at Grand Central Terminal, Obscura Digital

Viz for Social Good, Viz for Social Good

We Wear Fair Trade, Fair Trade Certified

STUDENTS

Arranged!—The Arranged Marriage Board Game, Nashra Balagamwala, Alex Kiesling, and Lucas Vasilko

Bear, Kansaranat Pear Nerngchamnong

Brimly, Ning Xu and Yue Yuan

Ectosymbiont, Joshua Robert Gershlak and Angela Mathis

FingerReader, Augmented Human Lab, Auckland Bioengineering Institute, The University of Auckland

Hidden in Plain Sight, Michelle Hessel

“How the Other Half”, Caitlin Hickey and Matt Tennenbaum

Intrepid, Manisha Mohan

NOAA POR, Julianna Probst

Nomad: a wearable sensor for the visually impaired, Jorge Paez

Orai, Danish Dhaman and Paritosh Gupta

Redefining menstruation, Noa Bartfeld

Rimpski, Emin Demirci

Swipe, Estee Bruno, Julia Liao, and Claudia Poh

Symbiote, Zaid Haque, Noshin Nisa, and Hannah Xue

Unexpected Loop, Cathryn Anneka Hall

Universal Socket Prosthetic, Dominic Chiavacci, Hunter Garnier, Akhilesh Mishra, and Stephen Shelnutt

Warm Wall, Lauren E. Lee

TRANSPORTATION

Alice Commuter, Eviation

Automated drone logistics for healthcare systems, Matternet

Autonomous car user experience, Harman, a Samsung company

Blip, The Ray

ADB Pedicab, Asian Development Bank, Catapult Design and, MIT

Chanje electric vehicle, Chanje Energy

Clearways, Clearways

Coffee-powered London buses, Shell International

Electrified highway, Siemens

ET-One, Thor Trucks

Flytrex autonomous drone delivery system, Flytrex

HyTech Power, HyTech Power

nuTonomy, nuTonomy

Open Location Platform, Here Technologies

Self-driving retrofit kits, Drive.ai

SmartCycle Bike Indicator, Iteris

Symbiote, Symbiote Systems

Turbulence app, Delta Air Lines

Vahana, A3 by Airbus

Veemo, VeloMetro Mobility

Zunum Aero, Zunum Aero

URBAN DESIGN

Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Pilot Project, Office of Mayor Garcetti and Los Angeles Innovation Team

Babcock Ranch, Kitson & Partners

Blokable, Blokable

Casagrande Laboratory, Tikku

Chicago Mobile Makers, Chicago Mobile Makers

Equity-Centered Community Design, Creative Reaction Lab

India Basin, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Kingman and Heritage Islands Park, Hickok Cole Architects

Las Americas Social Housing, SO–IL

Las Salinas, Sasaki

LifeArk, GDS Architects

LifeEdited: Maui, LifeEdited

Mental Health Center of Denver, Dahlia Campus for Health & Well-Being

New Story Community Participatory Design, New Story

Peña Station Next, HDR

Print Your City!, The New Raw

Public Square, FXCollaborative

Stadiums of the future, The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation/AMB Group

Union Point, Elkus Manfredi Architects

Urban Ecology Design Guidance, Google

